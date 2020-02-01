City blazing with culture

MARGARET CHISANGA, Gaborone

THE Gabs plan is simple, at least on paper. Five points jotted down as I wait to board the South African Airways flight to Johannesburg, where I would then get a connecting flight to Gaborone, the capital of Botswana.

You could ask why I needed to have a connecting flight to travel from Zambia to Botswana, countries which share a 150 kilometre border stretch and whose citizens will soon be able to trek back and forth over the Kazungula Bridge, a road and rail bridge under construction over the Zambezi river at Kazungula on the southern tip and Kasane on the northern part of Botswana.

I could go on a rant over this, but I soon meet other conference participants from Zimbabwe and Namibia who also had connecting flights via Johannesburg and realise the issue is something best handled at a Southern African Development Community (SADC) meeting.

At this point, I direct my energies towards browsing through bookshops at Oliver Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, finding comfort in the large number of books authored by eminent Africans, with high dominion from South African and West African authors.