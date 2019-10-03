Citizens should be willing to get hands dirty to make clean money

Dear editor,

WHEN standing in front of a lot of people, the assumption is that everyone’s eyes are directed at you.

One tends to feel uncomfortable because of the eyes fixed at them.

This is a common trend. Public speakers in their early days undoubtedly undergo an experience such as the one highlighted.

How one will fair in the face of they that are in front of them depends on how they will react to the attention being given to them.

If they get too nervous, they may not deliver whatever they have to deliver effectively, but if they gather up confidence and face the audience with courage, greater results are inevitable.

When it comes to people’s lines of work, many are more concerned about what people will say about what they do rather than what they feel about it themselves.

People make a living using different means. Others simply sit and employ others to work for them and make a fortune out of their employees, while others are in the field working as hard as possible to make a living.

Work is sacred. It is very important to find something to do as a human being.

You cannot afford to sit and wait for things to automatically happen. It doesn’t work that way. Laziness leads to poverty.

Whatever it is that you have to do to survive and make a decent living must be done, except evil.

“I would rather get my hands dirty and make clean money than keep my hands clean and make dirty money,” said Kondwani Kaira in his song titled Balambwenamo.

If we are to prosper as individuals and as a nation, we must be willing to get our hands dirty and make clean money. Perfect your craft and throw yourself at it full throttle. It will definitely pay off.

AMONNAIRE MENSAJERO