Citizens’ arrest backfires

NANCY SIAME and CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

CLEANING Association of Zambia secretary general Lawrence Makumbi and 10 other members have been arrested for allegedly roughing up Shoprite Zambia general manager Charles Bota after accusing him of awarding cleaning service contracts to foreign companies.

The 11 followed Mr Bota at the new Shoprite outlet at East Park Mall in Lusaka where they accused him of breaking the law by engaging a foreign company to provide cleaning services at the new store.