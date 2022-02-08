Cisse shows that local is lekker – Wada

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

FORMER national team coach Wedson Nyirenda says Zambia should pick lessons from Senegal and start trusting and supporting their own local coaches instead of always looking to foreigners to oversee the national team.

Nyirenda said in an interview yesterday that Senegal were able to finally lift the Africa Cup of Nations title for the first time because of the support that local coach Aliou Cisse received.

“First of all, I’m so proud of Cisse,” the coach, who recorded famous wins over Algeria during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, said. “He is my hero today. His nation believed in him and rallied behind him for a long period.

"They saw his works and saw the progress of the team, hence they kept him. Cisse has been kept on even after failing to pull it home