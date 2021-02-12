Circumcisions save 26,000

KABANDA CHULU

Lusaka

ABOUT 26,000 new HIV infections have been prevented due to the uptake of the voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC), which started in 2007.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda says over three million males underwent VMMC during the exercise conducted by the ministry from 2007 to 2020.

Dr Chanda said this in a speech read for him by Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama during the virtual launch of the VMMC National Operation Plan for 2021-2025.

The minister emphasised Government’s commitment to reducing the HIV/AIDS burden through implementation of prevention interventions like VMMC.

And Senior Chief Madzimawe of the Ngoni in Eastern Province commended Government for its efforts in fighting HIV and AIDS through the male circumcision exercise.