CIMA speaking for itself

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

ONE hundred years ago, The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) was founded. CIMA was born out of the need for an accounting profession which focuses on decision management support for business and the public interest.

A century later, it has become the world’s leading and largest professional body of management accountants with about 237,000 members and students globally. It has also partnered with the American Institute of CPAs, forming the largest group of accountants in the world, known as the Chartered Global Management Accountants (CGMA).

CIMA members are equipped with abilities to provide organisations with competent business support, on a financial and non-financial, internal and external analysis basis, which is critical for success.

What sets CIMA apart from other qualifications is its focus on market requirements when developing and delivering capacity building through its qualification programme.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/