Churches warned over elderly, children at services

PRISCILA MWILA

Lusaka

CHURCHES should not allow the elderly and children to attend their worship services to protect them from contracting coronavirus.

Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary Howard Sikwela has received reports about some churches that are flouting coronavirus prevention guidelines by allowing the elderly and children to gather for worship.

Reverend Sikwela said this in a letter dated July 22, 2020 to some church mother bodies like the Council of Churches in Zambia and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Others are Apostles Council of Churches, Southern Zambia Union of Conferences, Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia, Independent Churches of Zambia and Christian Mission in Many Lands.

Rev Sikwela said the elderly and children are not supposed to attend worship services until further notice.