NKOMBO KACHEMBA and MELODY MUPETA, Chambishi

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has advised the Church to be wary of deceitful people who will be congregating with them in a bid to attract votes from their members ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The head of State said some people think church members are gullible and would want to use them to amass votes during elections.