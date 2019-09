CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A 24-YEAR-OLD man of Lusaka has been sentenced to six years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing a keyboard, mattresses and other properties from Deeper Life Church.

Before sending David Lombe to jail, Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale said the convict needed to be punished, especially that he stole from a place of worship, which is supposed to be respected.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/