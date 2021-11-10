Church must reclaim its position

PRESIDENT Haikainde Hichilema’s clarion call to the Church to take an active role in guiding the nation must be embraced by all, regardless of denomination. The President’s call comes at a time when the Church has lost a significant portion of its voice and moral influence on society. It is not a secret that over the recent years the Church has generally diverted from its call and entangled itself in political scuffles. This it has done largely under the guise of it, too, having a responsibility to speak for the people. Indeed it is the voice of the voiceless, but when such a voice takes a partisan and political tone, than it risks being regarded as just that – a politically inclined entity. Prior to the 2021 elections, we saw how some clergy were at the centre of dividing the country by taking political sides publicly. Some clergy used the pulpit to openly declare their support for political parties while they shunned others. As a result, many people, including politicians, lost faith in the Church. And that’s how the Church lost its voice and influence.This was reflected by how the Church struggled to reconcile political parties at the peak of political violence. Some politicians could not trust the Church to be impartial knowing that some clergy had openly declared their support for their political opponents.Now that the country is past elections and is in a new era, it is an opportunity for the Church to cleanse itself and reclaim its God-given mandate of preaching the true gospel. The Church must position itself as a voice of peace and unity for the country. Historically, the Church has played a pivotal role in providing moral guidance to society. The Church stood out as the salt and light of the world due to the value it added to society spiritually, socially and economically. The Church should get back to a place where it will be considered as moral campus by society. The Church, by its call, is supposed to be above politics and provide guidance to national leaders. Government leaders used to look up to spiritual leaders for guidance and prayers. That can’t be said to be the case anymore. In an event that government leaders go off-track, the Church is expected to be bold enough to provide counsel and direction without being seen to make a political stance. For the Church to be trusted to that level, it needs to prove that it is above partisan politics and has the interests of all Zambians at heart. It is not too late for the Church to reclaim its voice and become relevant once again. Beyond spiritual matters, the Church should also be relevant to the country’s socio-economic development. The Church must supplement government efforts in providing solutions to socio-economic challenges the country is grappling with. We know that some churches do provide health and education services besides some charity work. Some of them have done this for decades without tainting their role with political tags. There are also churches that have restricted themselves to spiritual relevance neglecting other equally important areas of human life. That is their choice and it must be respected. Not too long ago, the Minister of Finance presented the 2022 budget. Somewhat oddly, most of the churches have been rather quiet about their reflections on this national revenue and expenditure document which directly affects them and their members. One would have expected a strong voice coming from the Church on their perceptions about the budget. The Church can do much more than it is currently doing. Churches can, for instance, seek input in the significantly increased Constituency Development Funds (CDF). Churches are in the communities and they have daily direct contact with the respective grassroots people. Who better than them to help manage these resources. For the Church to be relevant to society, there is also need for it to have better unity among its members. The Church is generally disjointed owing to different doctrines and perhaps petty jealousies as well. The Church needs to rise above all these differences and unite regardless of denomination. This is the only way to command respect and influence in society. The three Church mother bodies must spearhead this agenda. The Church should not allow itself to be or seem to be a political pawn.The Church needs to wake up from slumber and be the moral campus God has called it to be.