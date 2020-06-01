Church leaders aren’t cowards – Bishop Lungu

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, CHAMBO NG’UNI

Chipata, Kabwe

IT IS unfortunate that church leaders have been likened to cowards and hypocrites for closing places of worship due COVID-19, Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) president George Lungu has said.

Bishop Lungu says the Church is equally terrified and shaken by the disease, which has claimed many lives globally.

He was speaking yesterday when he presided over mass at St Anne’s Cathedral in Chipata.

The Catholic Church has lifted its ban on gatherings after two months of closure because of the global pandemic.

“We were and we are still terrified by the numbers of people who have perished and continue to perish in our communities,” he said.

Bishop Lungu said most Africans have not appreciated the CLICK TO READ MORE