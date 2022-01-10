Church kills SDA members

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A WEEK after six Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) youths drowned on Lake Kariba in Siavonga, five other members of the same church have died in Kasama after a church building collapsed on them due to heavy rains. The latest victims, who include a two-year-old baby, were among other Bethsaida congregants who were waiting for the torrential rains to subside before they could return to their respective homes after an hour-long Sabbath worship. Following a hailstorm, the roof of the recently built church caved in on the worshippers, instantly killing two while three others died at Kasama General Hospital. SDA North Zambia field executive secretary Godfrey Mwansa said in an interview yesterday that the incident happened on Saturday after 14:00 hours. “The church service started at 13:00 hours and ended at 14:00 hours in line with COVID-19 guidelines. “In the process of dispersing, clouds began to gather and some members felt that by the time they were going to get to their homes, they might be soaked. “So, those who tarried are the ones who met that tragedy after seeking shelter in the church,” Elder Mwansa said. During the downpour, the roof and walls of the church, which was built in 2019, collapsed. “Because of the violent wind, the roof of the church fell and hit CLICK TO READ MORE