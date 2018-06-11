Church is the moral conscience of society

Dear editor,

I WISH to use your newspaper to briefly tell the nation why it is very important to allow the Church to mediate in various situations that tend to set the country on wrong course(s), especially in the political arena.

Firstly, I would like to quote one notable African leader, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, who said that the Church represents the “moral conscience of a nation, and is expected to spell out what is good or bad, right or wrong in public life of a given community”. This statement clearly contradicts the notions which some people hold that the only role of the Church is to prepare Christians for faith in Jesus Christ. To put it bluntly, the Church has the right to give direction on any social question whilst remaining neutral and having no direct political or economic mission.

Secondly, the Holy Bible is very clear on the general mission of the Church as we read in Luke 4:18. And in line with this mission, the Church has a moral responsibility of being the moral conscience of society.

For this reason the Church should always be called upon to “stand in the gap” of the differences that threaten the peace of the nation and avoid the now common tendency of dragging one another to courts of law instead of seeking the guidance of the Church. Saint Paul in 1 Corinthians 6: 1 advises, “If any of you has a dispute with another Christian, how dare you go to heathen judges instead of letting God’s people settle the matter?”

In view of the foregoing I wish to urge the Church to exert its spiritual weight without fear or favour on the happenings in the political arena of this Christian nation, Zambia.

CHRISTOPHER CHISHA

Kapiri Mposhi