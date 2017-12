NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

IN A suspected attempt to get rich, a 59-year-old church elder has allegedly hacked his 49-year-old wife to death whom he allegedly wanted to use for rituals.

Rodgers Mbewe, a builder of Garden House, is alleged to have killed his wife, Patricia Phiri, between Monday around 22:00 hours and Tuesday about 06:00 hours before going into hiding.

The couple's brothers and police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed the murder yesterday.