Church elder insists on third wife

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

A SEVENTH Day Adventist elder in Kabwe whose wedding to a third woman was disrupted last Saturday by his two other wives has vowed to marry his new love.

Mr Lyashi Lyashi, who is in his late 30s or early 40s, was expected to marry Naomi Mafuta and the marriage blessing ceremony was set to start at 09:30 hours at United Church of Zambia (UCZ) All Saints Congregation, where a hall for the event was hired.