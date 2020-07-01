Church caretaker jailed for life

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A Caretaker at a New Apostolic Church will spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his friend, who confiscated the church’s Holy Communion and a Bible after the caretaker failed to share money they worked for.

Josias Phiri’s fate was sealed when his appeal against his life imprisonment sentence was rejected in the Supreme Court.

Facts in the case are that on July 30, 2013, Josias killed Patrick Phiri, a taxi driver, in Chipata, and was condemned to life imprisonment on the basis there was no extenuating evidence against him.

During trial, the court heard that Josias was a caretaker living at the New Apostolic Church, Namuseche congregation, in Kalongwezi.

A witness, Thomas Mbewe, told the court that while he was preparing to receive elders at the church, he went to Josias' room to collect materials used for