MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

WHEN a Chunga couple has a misunderstanding, the wife calls her relatives who give him a good beating and now he has shown her the ‘door’ out of their marriage.

Gift Kachunga, 36, told the court that his wife Given Kangwa 28 would call her relatives to beat him when the couple has an argument.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/