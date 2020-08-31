Christopher Mvunga: Flip side of the coin

Christopher Mvunga’s appointment as Bank of Zambia Governor drew as much discussion and, to some extent criticism, as his social life has done. He has been judged, rather harshly and prematurely, because a video of him performing a split or indulging in the bottle or even singing a hymn-like tune has slipped into the public domain. But if that’s all one knows about this accomplished accountant and they have formed an opinion, a rethink, for the fair-mind, is inevitable. JACK ZIMBA in Lusaka reports:

IT IS without question that the man appointed to take office as Bank of Zambia governor has had an active social life.

Within minutes of his rather surprise appointment on August 22, pictures and a video about Christopher Mvunga’s social life had flooded social media.

But is he as good in the boardroom as he is on the dance floor?

Those that have worked with him look beyond his private life and give a different perspective of the man who is set to occupy the governor’s office at the Bank of Zambia headquarters on Cairo Road, taking over from Dr Denny Kalyalya, whose contract was terminated.

Mr Mvunga is only awaiting Parliament’s approval, when the House resumes siting on September 11.

His appointment will be subjected to a vote by the members of Parliament, and