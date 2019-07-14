Christopher Katongo: Off the pitch

ANGELA MUCHINSHI, Lusaka

AFTER retiring from active football, the former Zambia National Soccer Team Captain Christopher Katongo felt he needed to help the less privileged in society.

He settled for a Christopher Katongo Foundation which identifies soccer talent among the youth and helps nurture it.

But the Foundation goes beyond soccer, to give beneficiaries educational support, mentorship and show them the dangers of early marriages and HIV/AIDS.

Katongo believes that as an accomplished and a national hero, he has what it takes to help the less privileged and identify football talent which he believes can contribute to national development.

He says there are youths in the country that are talented in soccer but lack the means to use it.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/