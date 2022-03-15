Christine Mulundika dies

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

VETERAN politician and freedom fighter Christine Mulundika has died. She was 79.

Ms Mulundika died on Sunday around 18:00 hours at her house in Lusaka’s Northmead area.

Her sister, Rose Phiri, confirmed the death of Ms Mulundika in a statement yesterday.

“We want to inform you of the death of our dear sister and mother, grandmother and indeed a dedicated freedom fighter.

“She went to be with the Lord in the evening of Sunday around 18:00 hours,” Mrs Phiri said.

Funeral gathering for Ms Mulundika is being held at her house on Sibweni road in Northmead area.

Mrs Phiri said the family will strictly adhere to COVID-19 guidelines as they gather to mourn their loved one.

“May her dear soul rest in peace. Other funeral arrangements will be announced in due course,” she said.

Ms Mulundika is well known for the 1995 Supreme Court judgement dubbed: ‘Mulundika and seven others on the Public Order Act (POA)’.

In the Mulundika case, the appellants challenged the constitutionality of certain provisions of the POA Chapter 104 of the Laws of Zambia (now Chapter 113), especially section 5 (4).

The challenge focused on fundamental freedoms and rights guaranteed by Articles 20 (freedom of expression) and 21 (freedom of assembly) of the republican Constitution.

The appellants also challenged the exemption of certain office-holders from obtaining a permit whenever they needed to gather.