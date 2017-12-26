Choppies urged to stock more local products

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has called on Botswana’s leading supermarket Choppies to accommodate more local agro produce on its shelves as the chain store expands operations in the country.

Lusaka district commissioner Davies Mulenga said support to local farmers is important to boost growth of the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

Opening Choppies Chalala on Saturday, Mr Mulenga said local suppliers and manufacturers are a critical component in the value chain of agro produce.

“We are glad to note that 80 percent of products sold in all Choppies stores are locally sourced from our local manufacturers and distributors,” Mr Mulenga said.

He also urged banks and other financial institutions to offer affordable loans to the youths and women to enable them to supply goods and services to supermarkets in the country.

Mr Mulenga said the initiative will help promote locally produced goods and…