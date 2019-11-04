Choppies, MTN, Barclays in mobile money deal

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

IN AN effort to promote a cashless economy, MTN Zambia has partnered with Barclays Bank Zambia to enable Choppies Supermarket customers to pay for goods and services using mobile money.

This is in line with the Government’s policy to achieve a digital economy and the Bank of Zambia’s (BoZ) agenda to promote a cashless economy.

MTN Mobile Money general manager Edmond Barwuah said the partnership is aimed at promoting financial inclusion in the country