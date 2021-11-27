Choosing good site for commercial building

MARGARET CHISANGA, Lusaka

Choosing a right place for your dream business facility is one of the most important decisions you will make, which is why you must do your homework. Once you have done the homework, you will likely be to start building. able However, before you settle on the first plot that fits your budget, it’s important to evaluate your needs and choose the right building site location. Consider the qualities of each site before you make your final selection.

Here’s a list of what to look for in a building site location: costs The physical characteristics of each commercial building site can impact the cost of construction. For example, a sharply sloping lot will require extra expense to level and reinforce the building surface. Loose soil doesn’t provide a firm setting for a foundation, and rocky ground may require demolition before you can begin building. If you are not sure whether any of these characteristics are a factor in your site location, commission a construction site analysis. A thorough analysis from a professional builder can help you objectively identify the positive and negative aspects of each site.

Local laws may impact your choices Most building sites will carry some restrictions regarding what you can build on the site. These may influence the physical characteristics of your building, such as its height, or they may force certain design decisions upon you. For example, you may be required to provide a certain amount of parking or accommodate special needs for the local community. Fitting in with the neighbours is good for business

If your new building site location is in an established neighbourhood, make sure that your proposed building will be a good fit for the neighbourhood. For example, if your business will cater to families with children, you will want to make sure that your commercial building location is not next to bars, nightclubs or industrial facilities.

Access to good road network Roads and utility connections can be expensive to build, so you may want to search for site locations that are already plumbed, wired and connected to roads. Make sure that the existing connections will be sufficient for your needs. If you anticipate high traffic, a site that’s only serviced by a one-lane road might not be a good fit for your company. If your business will need access to high-speed data lines, you’ll also want to check the quality of servic at your choosen site before you commit to construction. Other factors

Check if the site is prone to flooding. Make sure to invest in special equipment to deal with groundwater to protect your future building from damage.