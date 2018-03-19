Chongwe water treatment plant ready October

SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Chongwe

WORKS on the installation of a water treatment plant and reticulation system in Chongwe district at a cost of K29 million will be completed in October this year.

The project is being undertaken by Zambezi Construction Company Limited.

Chongwe District Commissioner Frazer Musonda said in an interview that the project will encompass a bolster house, treatment tank and four boreholes with water generation capacity to 10 litres per second.

Mr Musonda said the project will enhance provision of clean and safe water to…