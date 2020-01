DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Chongwe

CHONGWE’S economy will be boosted once Sinomine Resource Geological Engineering Company Limited (SMRGEL) starts mining copper ore in the district.

Sinomine general manager Haibin Zhu said the company will invest US$10 million in the underground mine.

Mr Haibin said at a stakeholders meeting on Tuesday that the company intends to mine copper ore from the Kasenga Mine CLICK TO READ MORE