Chongo named captain, Micho, reporter in cold war

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

IN the true spirit of burying the past and starting on a new slate, national team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has appointed hard-tackling defender Kabaso Chongo as captain for tonight’s crucial 2022 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Algeria.

Six months ago, Chongo, who turns for Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe, was dropped as the national team was heading to South Africa for a friendly.

The incident happened two days after Zambia lost 2-1 to Kenya in an international friendly in Nairobi.

Justifying his decision to drop Chongo, Micho said the defender lacked what it takes to lead the national team.

“I measure the player in the national team, how he behaves in camp, how he collaborates with younger players, how he CLICK TO READ MORE