Chona’s widow sued over land

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

LATE veteran politician and freedom fighter Mainza Chona's widow, Yolanta, and a businessman have been sued in the Lusaka High Court over a land deal worth K70,000. Alexis Sinyama, a doctor, and Peggy Sinyama want the court to grant them an interim order to restrain Mrs Chona and another administrator of her husband's properties from transferring the piece of land in contention to a third party. The plaintiffs are also seeking an order for the defendants to refund them K70,000, money paid for purchase of a farm. In a statement of claim, the plaintiffs have cited Patrick Chona, the first defendant, in his capacity as beneficiary of the freedom fighter's estate. Mrs Chona is the second defendant who has been sued in her capacity as administrator of her husband's estate. Dr Sinyama says by a contract dated December 13, 2012, Mr Chona allegedly agreed to sell a 295 acre farm on Tennis Club Road in Mazabuka at K70,000. "The plaintiffs, in compliance with the aforesaid contract of sale, did remit the first defendant a sum of K70,000 on December 14, 2012, which payment the first defendant did acknowledge. "The plaintiffs took vacant possession of the aforesaid land which they initially used to cultivate maize on," the statement of claim reads. Dr Sinyama says Mr Chona has