Chomba in trouble over alarming bridge statement

NANCY SIAME, CHRISTINE CHIHAME

Lusaka

DISCIPLINARY action will be taken against Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Ed Chomba for alarming the nation that the new fly-over bridge on Alick Nkhata Road in Lusaka will be demolished because it is a death trap, Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti has said.

And Minister of Local Government Charles Banda says the statement attributed to Dr Chomba that the bridge will be demolished was made in his personal capacity because it is not the position of Government.

On Wednesday, Dr Chomba directed that the bridge recently constructed on Alick Nkhata Road be demolished because it is not safe