Choma sees population explosion

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

IN THE first of the two-part series which ran last week, Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale talked about how the provincial administration is responding to the challenges of poor rainfall, which has adversely affected what has been the country’s granary region.

Dr Hamukale said they are encouraging crop diversification from mainly maize to millet, sorghum, cassava and other crops that are drought-tolerant.

“The second level of diversification is encouraging seed varieties that can withstand drought and mature early such as hybrid maize. We have in Kalomo piloted some areas with seed varieties which have produced decent harvest, an example to other farmers to emulate the practice,” he said.

“The other intervention is to look at how we can utilise the crop off-season. Instead of depending on rain-fed crop production, we can irrigate maize by utilising the water from Lake Kariba, Kafue, Zambezi and other perennial rivers.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/