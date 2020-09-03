Choma MP taken to court over fuel

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

MINISTER of Energy Matthew Nkhuwa and Chembe Member of Parliament (MP) Sebastian Kopulande have sued Choma MP Cornelius Mweetwa and three others seeking damages for accusing them of dubiously procuring one million litres of fuel.

Mr Nkhuwa and Mr Kopulande have asked the Lusaka High Court to restrain the defendants from further making damaging and defamatory remarks against them.

The alleged disparaging sentiments were published in one of the tabloids on July 8, 2020.

According to a statement of claim filed in the High Court, Mr Nkhuwa and Mr Kopulande have cited Mr Mweetwa as the first defendant while Oracle Media Production Limited, trading as The Mast, is the second defendant.

The Mast editor-in-chief Larry Monze and Speedwell Mapuchi are the third and fourth defendants, respectively.

Mr Nkhuwa and Mr Kopulande want the court to declare that the article complained of was defamatory against them.