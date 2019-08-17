Choma defends Copa Coca Cola title

ALEX NJOVU, Nasdec, Lusaka

CHOMA 3 ITUNA 2

STRIKER Wisdom Chirwa scored a brace yesterday to ensure that Choma Boarding Secondary School of Southern Province successfully defended their Copa Coca Cola Schools Championship after they beat Kasama-based Ituna Secondary School of Northern Province.

Surely that performance should have impressed Zanaco coach and national team assistant trainer Mumamba Numba, under-17 assistant coach Albert Mpande and national team manager Desmond Mngawa, who were part of the crowd at the National Sports Council of Zambia Development Centre (NASDEC) in Lusaka.