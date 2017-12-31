Cholera-hit Soweto shut

KAPALA CHISUNKA and DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

SOWETO Market, Lusaka’s largest trading area, will today be shut to facilitate a thorough cleaning by a multi-sectoral taskforce led by the defence wings as directed by President Lungu.

Other areas to be cleaned include Kulima Tower and the city’s central business district (CBD). The move comes in the wake of escalating cholera cases.

And accumulative figures of 1,638 cases of cholera and 42 deaths have been recorded.

On Friday, President Lungu ordered the three wings of the defence force to join the Ministry of Health and Lusaka City Council in escalated efforts to contain the cholera outbreak in the city.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/