Choirs outsing each other

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

FOLLOWING the 2019 National Choral Music Festival and Awards held at Blessing Centre in Lusaka, St Margaret’s Choir UCZ, St Paul’s Choir UCZ and New Apostolic Church Choir are the nominees for the Ngoma Award for the John Mwesa Award for Most Outstanding Choir.

The award is reserved for an exceptional choir that displays excellence in harmony, pitching, blend, balance, conducting, timbre, melody, rhythm and overall vocal control.

In terms of scoring, the judges give 25 marks each for stage craft and presence; originality and authenticity; skillful application of elements of choral music; and overall presentation.

The National Choral Music Festival and Awards were organised by the National Arts Council (NAC) and Zambian Community Choirs (ZCC).

In total, 10 awards were up for grabs.

Shalom Praise Team UCZ of Lusaka won the Most Outstanding Praise Team of the Year after beating the Redemption Praise Team and