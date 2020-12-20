Chobela Ndilila: Architect on the move

CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

ARCHITECTURE as an art or practice of designing and constructing buildings has always been perceived to be in both word and deed a man’s domain.

This perception is not restricted to Zambia as globally most of the architects are largely men, a situation which Ministry of Transport and Communications Permanent Secretary Engineer Misheck Lungu is equally concerned about.

However, this chauvinistic jinx in the engineering sector is being challenged by a budding trailblazer, Chobela Ndilila, a 35-year-old woman on a mission to change this male domination narrative among Zambian architects.

As modern society embraces equality between men and women, Ms Ndilila is practically confronting this conservative male domain by competing with her professional peers.

Ms Ndilila takes after her parents in the area of architectural profession.

Ms Ndilila was born in Lusaka in 1985 from Irene Ndilila, a Greman architect, and Dr Francis Ndilila, a Zambian born and bred architect.

Irene and Francis were partners in the architectural firm Lorenz and