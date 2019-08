ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

NATIONAL team interim coach Aggrey Chiyangi has summoned Zanaco midfielder Kelvin Kapumbu for tomorrow’s 2020 Cameroon African Nations Championship (CHAN) second round return leg against Botswana.

Chiyangi said in an interview yesterday that Kapumbu has been called as a replacement for midfielder Jackson Chirwa, who is injured.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/