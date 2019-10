BENEDICT TEMBO, Agadir, Morocco

AFTER conceding at home, majority of fans may have resigned themselves to Green Eagles failing to go past Hassana Union Sport Agadir (HUSA) in Sunday’s Confederation Cup second leg play-off, but not Aggrey Chiyangi.

So upbeat is Chiyangi that he is not even using the two days of travel as an excuse ahead of the game.