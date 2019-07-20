Chiyangi selects 20 for CHAN clash

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

NATIONAL team interim coach Aggrey Chiyangi has dropped Buildcon striker Moses Phiri from the squad that will face Botswana in next Friday’s 2020 Cameroon African Nations Championship (CHAN) second round first leg in Francistown.

According to a list released yesterday by team manager Desmond M'ngawa, Chiyangi has also dropped Kitwe United goalkeeper Lameck Siame and his Nkana counterpart Allan Chibwe.