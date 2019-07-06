Chiyangi retains COSAFA heroes for CHAN qualifier

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

CHIPOLOPOLO interim coach Aggrey Chiyangi has retained the bulk of the team that won the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Senior Challenge Cup for the 2020 Cameroon African Nations Championship (CHAN) second round qualifier against Botswana this month-end.

Chiyangi has not included Green Eagles goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange and striker Tapson Kaseba due to club commitments.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/