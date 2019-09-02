Chiyangi not keen on Chipolopolo

BENEDICT TEMBO, Choma

DESPITE the strongest indication yet that the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is likely to settle for a local coach for the Chipolopolo and his fairly impressive record in the caretaker role, Aggrey Chiyangi has seemingly ruled himself out of the running.

Chiyangi points out to his contract with the Zambia National Service (ZNS)- sponsored side Green Eagles, where he has done a stellar job since taking over in 2017 by qualifying the team for continental football while challenging for the domestic league title.