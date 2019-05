DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

NATIONAL team interim coach Aggrey Chiyangi has selected strikers Austin Muwowo, Emmanuel Chabula and Lazarus Kambole ahead of the Council of Southern Africa Football Association (COSAFA) Senior Challenge Cup kicking off in Durban today.

Muwowo, of Forest Rangers, is the Super Division joint top-scorer with Napsa Stars forward Laudit Mavugo.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/