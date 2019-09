Chiyangi names 20 for eSwatini

ALEX NJOVU and ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

CHIPOLOPOLO interim coach Aggrey Chiyangi has named 20 players, among them midfielders Kelvin Mubanga and Bruce Musakanya for Saturday’s 2020 Cameroon African Nations Championship (CHAN) final round first leg against eSwatini.

Mubanga, Musakanya and Emmanuel Chabula hit the net as Zambia beat Botswana 3-2 on August 3 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka to book a date against eSwatini, who edged Angola 4-2 on post-match penalties after tying 2-2 over two legs.