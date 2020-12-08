Chiyangi looks ahead to Cotton Sport

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

GREEN Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi says their next opponents in the CAF Confederation Cup first round Cotton Sport of Cameroon are a good team and his side will need to prepare adequately.

Chiyangi said Eagles have worked hard to reach this stage and will fight even harder to progress to the next stage and ultimately make the group stage.

“Cotton Sport is not new to Zambian football and I must say they are a good team,” he said of the side, which has dominated Cameroonian football and has previously reached the finals of the CAF Champions League.

“As Eagles, we are equal to the task and we will preview their last games to see how we can tame them.”

Eagles qualified for the first round of the Confederation Cup after beating Musongati of Burundi 4-3 on aggregate while Cotton Sport beat UFC Sokodo of Togo 2-1 over two legs.

The Toonka Tweende Boys will start the campaign against Cotton Sport at CLICK TO READ MORE