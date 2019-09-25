Chiyangi, his captain differ on world best player

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

CHIPOLOPOLO coach Aggrey Chiyangi and captain Adrian Chama were split in opinion on who to vote for in the FIFA men’s player-of-the-year award with the former opting for Barcelona star Lionel Messi while the latter settled for Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

At the awards gala in Milan, Italy, on Monday, the Argentine star claimed his sixth FIFA award after fending off competition from long-time rival Ronaldo and UEFA player of the year van Dijk.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/