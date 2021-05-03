Chiyangi commiserates with Nkana

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Independence Stadium

Choma

EAGLES 3 NKANA 0

IF NKANA were looking for a quick reset with the reappointment of Beston Chambeshi as coach, then it is simply not happening.

You can feel compelled to feel sorry for them even if they are your opponents. This was the case with Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi after his side recorded a comprehensive 3-0 victory over the champions in Choma.

“It is a good motivation for us but I feel bad for them as they are also going through a rough patch, which is not good for a team like Nkana,” the former Power Dynamos and Nkana coach said.

It is now three games since Chambeshi was appointed coach, yet there has not been any improvement in the CLICK TO READ MORE