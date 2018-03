STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has dropped national team assistant coaches Aggrey Chiyangi and Dabid Chilufya.

Chiyangi and Chilufya were appointed in September 2016.

Physical trainer Milos Busjik has also been dropped.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda remains in charge and will be assisted by Beston Chambeshi while Hastings Ndovi continues as team manager.