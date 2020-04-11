Chivuta wants sports museum

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

FORMER Chipolopolo midfielder Noah Chivuta has called for the establishment of a sports museum to preserve Zambia’s great sporting achievements.

Chivuta, who was part of the national team that bagged Zambia’s first ever Africa Cup of Nations title in 2012 in Gabon, said in an interview yesterday that many sports disciplines have brought glory to the country and the memories need to be preserved.

"There is a danger that some of the glory that was brought to Zambia will be lost because there is no memory being created for these achievements