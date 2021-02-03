Chivuta not shocked by CHAN exit

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

WHILE understandably there is disappointment among many fans with the manner of Zambia’s quarter-final exit at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) where they lost 3-1 to Morocco on Sunday, their elimination does not seem to surprise former national team midfielder Noah Chivuta.

The much-travelled midfielder says the Chipolopolo are not improving because of the low standards of the local league.

Chivuta, who recently completed a course in football tactical analysis at Barca University, says he knew there was a problem after watching the scoreless draw with Namibia in Zambia’s last group game at the CHAN.

“When I watched the game against Namibia, I knew we had a problem,” he said. “The state of the league is below par. Players are burnt out and if you look at the statistics the past two or three years, we have had no indigenous Zambian as a top scorer.”

Since 2015, only three Zambians have bagged the Super Division golden boot. After veteran striker Winston Kalengo won the award in 2015, it had to take Austin Muwowo's 10 goals in the transition season to end a four-year wait to have a