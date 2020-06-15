Chivuta fears for South Africa-based Chipolopolo stars

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

FORMER national team midfielder Noah Chivuta says Zambian players in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) risk losing their places in the national team if their struggles continue.

Orlando Pirates trio of midfielders Augustine Mulenga and Austin Muwowo and striker Justin Shonga, together with Kaizer Chiefs forward Lazarus Kambole, have all been struggling for game time at their respective clubs.

Chivuta said the players should not feel entitled to places in the national team because they are earned based on performance at club level in CLICK TO READ MORE