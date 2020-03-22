KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka
PERHAPS the introduction to the Chivas Regal Afroblend Nights should have been a bit different.
Maybe there should have a bit more emphasis on the musicians. After all, they had Busiswa and Chef on the line-up.
Busiswa is no ordinary talent, and to have had her in the country was huge.
She is one of the leading South African singers who command a huge international attention. She is popular for her electric performances every time she is on stage, even when she is reciting poetry.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Chivas was also on Busiswa, Chef
KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka