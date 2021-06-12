Chitsulo hopeful to better lives of people in Lumezi

LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

THE royal blood in her prompted Zelipa Chitsulo to contest as an independent Member of Parliament (MP) for Lumezi constituency, believing she has what it takes to bring development to the area. Born in the seventies, Ms Chitsulo did her lower primary education in Luanshya at Buteko Primary School then moved on to Lusaka, where she did her upper primary education at Woodlands A. She completed her secondary education at Kabulonga Girls Secondary School in Lusaka and enrolled at National Institute for Public Administration (NIPA), where she pursued a diploma course in marketing. Ms Chtsulo has also done a course in diplomatic relations. She is involved in various community works, contributing to the betterment of the Zambian people both in urban and rural areas. Ms Chitsulo has convinced herself that time has come for her to represent the people of Lumezi in Eastern Province to better their lives.Ms Chitsulo, who got interested in politics at a tender age after witnessing her father, Aaron Chitsulo, contest as a Member of Parliament (MP), believes she is ripe to be an active politician. “I used to love his outfits made out of material from the United Nations Independent Party (UNIP),” she says. Ms Chitsulo keenly followed her father’s political career, which she got involved in silently; supporting her father during the time he was campaign manager for former President Rupiah Banda, when he contested as Munali Member of Parliament.

She observed what was happening because their home was a campaign centre. Her late uncle, the Prime Minister of Zambia during the first regime, Grey Zulu, and another deceased uncle, the late Brigadier General Dickson Zulu, who was once Member of Parliament for Lumezi, inspired her.

"I also come from the royal family. My father's elder brother was once Chief Chikomene," she says. Ms Chitsulo lived a blended life, having grown up in urban area, her father and mother planned their upbringing in such a way that they